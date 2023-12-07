1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

