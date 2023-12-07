1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $175.02 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.04.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
