1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $35,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

