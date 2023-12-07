1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

