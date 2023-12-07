1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 9,317 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.