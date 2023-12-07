1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 33,250 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,960,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,027,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 514,145 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

