1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 349,239 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 349,239 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Plug Power Trading Down 5.9 %

PLUG opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.