1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 53,897 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,897 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 498,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

