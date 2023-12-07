20,000 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after acquiring an additional 555,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.75 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.