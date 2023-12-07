21,000 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,711,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 1,013,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

