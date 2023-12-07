220,803 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

