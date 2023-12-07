22,500 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.