24,000 Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATMU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 10,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

