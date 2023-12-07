248 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 321,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.50 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

