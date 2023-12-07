2,802 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,208,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

