28,382 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,233 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 1,430,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045,900. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

