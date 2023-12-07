3,130 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 93.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 276.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

