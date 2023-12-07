38,167 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 972,664 shares of company stock valued at $19,010,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

