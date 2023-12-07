4,232 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.