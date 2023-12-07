450,000 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 672,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 261,869 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

THWWW stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Target Hospitality Profile

target hospitality corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the united states. the company operates through three segments: permian basin, bakken basin, and government. it owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

