471 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $618,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

