484 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $550.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $559.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

