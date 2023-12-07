51,732 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 66,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,026 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

