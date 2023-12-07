5,595 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,595 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 281.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

