600 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,962,233. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

