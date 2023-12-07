6,019 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

EQT Stock Down 3.9 %

EQT stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

