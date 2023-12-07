695 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.49. 799,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,791. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

