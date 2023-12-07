848 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $6,704,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $7,302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $387.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.68.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.