851 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

