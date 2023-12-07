89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down to $9.94

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $9.63. 89bio shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 397,315 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

89bio Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $760.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $28,117,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 182,742 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

