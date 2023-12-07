Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 830.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 618.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 72.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCM opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCM. William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

