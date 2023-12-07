Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $218,811.77

Achain (ACT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $218,811.77 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002082 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002407 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

