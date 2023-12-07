Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Kristen L. Soler Acquires 1,000 Shares

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. 201,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.