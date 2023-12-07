Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.82, but opened at $120.79. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $122.33, with a volume of 15,719,283 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

