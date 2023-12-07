Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,538 shares during the quarter. Aerovate Therapeutics makes up 3.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 3.38% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $203,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock worth $445,668 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

