AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.46-$2.70 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Down 10.2 %

AVAV opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86. AeroVironment has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $143.99.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.