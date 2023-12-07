Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

