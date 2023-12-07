Aion Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,395.27 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00117550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00037245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

