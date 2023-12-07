Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

