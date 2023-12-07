Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $21.77. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 71,997 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,900 shares of company stock worth $4,069,069. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.