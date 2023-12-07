Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

AMCR opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

