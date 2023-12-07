American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 40,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $19.87 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.