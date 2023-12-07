American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.24

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 806876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

