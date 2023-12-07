American Trust Has $403,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 690,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,885,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 59,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $478.30 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.90 and a 200-day moving average of $455.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

