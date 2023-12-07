American Trust Has $410,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

American Trust lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after buying an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,384,000 after buying an additional 240,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after buying an additional 622,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.