American Trust Has $575,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American Trust increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,008.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,935.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

