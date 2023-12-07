American Trust Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Trust bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.