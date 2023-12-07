American Trust Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.