American Trust Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 285,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 156.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

