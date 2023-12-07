American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

